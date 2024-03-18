Raheem Sterling makes decision on Chelsea future after getting booed by fans in Leicester City win - Reports

Chelsea attacker Raheem Sterling is willing to win over fans after getting booed in the FA Cup semfinal win over Leicester City on Saturday (March 16).

Mauricio Pochettino's side broke the deadlock through Marc Cucurella in the 13th minute before getting a spot-kick 13 minutes later to double their advantage. However, Sterling took the ball off regular spot-kick taker Cole Palmer - who has gone 5/5 this season - and fluffed his effort.

Although Palmer put the Blues two goals to the good before half-time, the Championship leaders were back on level terms, thanks to an Axel Disasi own goal and a Stephy Mavididi strike.

However, the Blues had the last laugh, with Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke - who replaced Sterling - sinking Leicester in stoppage time. That wasn't before Sterling scuppered a one-on-one opportunity and blazed over a free-kick to earn fans' ire.

Apologising for his forgettable outing, the Englishman posted a message for fans on Instagram:

“Apologies for the penalty miss. I’ll be back 10 times stronger to help the team win and continue to fight for the badge every single day.”

The former Manchester City man hasn't been entirely convincing since arriving at Stamford. Despite his reported £300,000 weekly wages and two and a half years left in his deal, there have been reports of interest in his services, as per Standard.

However, his latest post suggests that the player is ready to win over fans and might not be looking at an exit anytime soon.

How has Raheem Sterling fared for Chelsea?

Chelsea are into the FA Cup semifinal.

Raheem Sterling has had a largely inconsistent stint with the Blues since arriving from the Etihad in the summer of 2022 on a reported £47.5 million move.

In 74 games across competitions, the 29-year-old has bagged 17 goals and 14 assists. That includes eight goals and 10 assists this campaign in 36 games across competitions, starting all but two of those outings.

Up next, Chelsea take on Raheem Sterling's former side and holders City in a blockbuster semifinal on April 21. Pochettino's side have lost five of the last six title matches, including three in row between 2020 and 2022.