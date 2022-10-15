Real Madrid and Barcelona set to rival each other in race to sign 25-year-old superstar - Reports 

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella next summer.

The Italian midfielder has been in splendid form for the Nerazzurri this season, registering three goals and as many assists in 12 games across competitions.

That has attracted interest from the Blaugrana, while Los Blancos have also had a long-term interest in the Italian (via Calciomercato).

Barcelona are looking to add the 25-year-old to their midfield next summer as they could have to deal with a few departures. Sergio Busquets is now 34, while Frenkie de Jong could be sold to raise funds. Meanwhile, new signing Franck Kessie hasn't done enough to impress manager Xavi. So Barcelona could offer a player plus cash deal to Inter Milan involving Kessie.

As per the aforementioned Calciomercato report, Barella could cost around €60 million. So, the Blaugrana will need to add €35 million with the €25 million valued Kessie. However, they could find it difficuly to convince Inter with this deal.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are looking to add fresh legs to their midfield, with Luka Modric (37) and Toni Kroos (32) ageing. Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been monitoring Barella for a while now and could enter the market for him next summer.

The Italian midfielder joined Inter Milan from Cagliari in 2020 and has been a key player for the Nerazzurri. He helped them win Serie A in his first season with the club and has registered 14 goals and 38 assists in 147 games.

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni on his first El Clasico clash against Barcelona

Madrid and Barcelona are set to clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (October 16) in one of the game's biggest sporting rivalries.

Ahead of the clash, Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid this summer, shared his thoughts on the game against Barcelona. He told the club's website:

“I'm thrilled to be playing in my first Clasico at the Bernabeu in front of our fans. It's a special game, the biggest in the world. Both teams will go out to win it; we're going to give it our best and do everything we can to come out on top."

He added:

"It's going to be a real battle against a good team. We have to be strong in all areas and show our quality if we're going to get the win. We're Real Madrid, and we don't want to lose a single game. We're in good shape, and we want to keep it up."

Barcelona are atop the La Liga standings, above second-placed Real Madrid on goal difference. The winner will go or stay top of the standings.

