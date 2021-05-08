Real Madrid to bid €45 million for Spanish international - Reports

Real Madrid are interested in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as manager Zinedine Zidane is eyeing a major overhaul of his squad this summer.

As per Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, Real Madrid are looking to make a bid of around €45 million for Fabian Ruiz. The Spanish international has blossomed since joining Napoli from Real Betis in 2018.

Ruiz, who is the heart of Napoli's midfield, could cost a lot for Real Madrid, though.

La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid linked with Napoli star Fabian Ruiz https://t.co/tGMwGh5wgD — footballespana (@footballespana_) May 7, 2021

Fabian Ruiz could be a useful addition at Real Madrid

Despite Real Madrid's €45 million offer for Fabian Ruiz, Napoli are unwilling to listen to any offer less than €50 million.

Heading into the summer, the future of Fabian Ruiz at Napoli looks unclear, as a host of big European clubs are interested in the Spaniard. Real Madrid and Manchester City are two such teams interested in the services of Ruiz.

Fabian Ruiz has been key for Napoli this season. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are looking at Fabian Ruiz as a potential replacement of Luka Modric, who has been at the club since 2012. The Croatian international turns 36 in September.

Meanwhile, Modric's midfield partner Toni Kroos, too, is on the wrong side of 30. So signing the 25-year-old Ruiz to replace either Kross or Modric would be a wise decision by Real Madrid.

After selling Allan to Everton, Napoli are aware they may not have Fabian Ruiz's services for too long either. Gli Azzurri are already eyeing a replacement for Ruiz, with Club Brugge midfielder Charles De Ketelaere at the top of their list.

Napoli are discussing 20-year-old midfielder Charles De Ketelaere with Brugge. He could replace Fabián Ruiz who has, so far, refused to extend his contract that expires in 2023 as he intends to return to La Liga. Atletico, Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested. (@Gazzetta_it) — SSC Nap⚽️li News (@SSCNapoliNews_) May 4, 2021

Fabian Ruiz has had an impressive stint at Napoli. Since joining the Serie A team from Real Betis in 2018, he has scored 14 goals in 124 appearances in all competitions. The 25-year old won the Coppa Italia in 2020, where Napoli beat Juventus on penalties.

Ruiz is also an experienced campaigner in international football, representing Spain 11 times. He is set to be a part of Luis Enrique's squad for Euro 2020 this summer.