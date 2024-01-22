Real Madrid close to reaching Kylian Mbappe agreement, PSG superstar set to receive iconic shirt number: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly close to snapping up PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Los Blancos have been hot on the trail of the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner for a while and could soon land their man.

Mbappe, 25, is one of the most prolific goalscorers in the game, having amassed a record tally of 240 goals (and 104 assists) in 286 games across competitions since the 2017-18 season.

Currently in the last six months of his contract, Mbappe is free to make pre-contract agreements with a foreign club ahead of a summer move on a free transfer. Los Blancos are widely tipped to be his next destination.

Sport Zone (via PSG Talk) has reported that Madrid have an 'agreement in principle' with Mbappe and offered him the No. 10 shirt. However, the report also adds that the striker wants to talk with his parent club before arriving at a decision.

As expected, the Parisians are not willing to let go of their prized asset. As per PSG Talk, they have offered their captain a lucrative €400 million offer over four years. Could that along with the club's focus on a youthful team centred around Mbappe lead the Frenchman to snub Los Blancos once again?

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Despite his contract situation, Kylian Mbappe is in the midst of another solid season. The Real Madrid target has registered 28 goals and six assists in 26 games across competitions.

That includes 19 goals and three assists in 17 games in the league, where Luis Enrique's side are atop the standings, eight points ahead of second-placed Nice (35).

The Real Madrid target has also struck five times and provided three assists in two games in the Coupe de France, where the Parisians are into the Round of 16. However, the Frenchman has underwhelmed in Europe, scoring thrice in six games in the UEFA Champions League, where PSG finished behind group winners Borussia Dortmund.

The Parisians take on Real Sociedad at home in the first leg on February 14 before traveling to the San Sebastian three weeks later for the second leg.