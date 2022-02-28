Real Madrid to consider re-signing former star to solve problem area - Reports

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are reportedly considering bringing PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi back to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have had a tough time creating chances down their right flank this season. Their first-choice right-back, Dani Carvajal, has not been at his best for the last few seasons, courtesy of niggling injury concerns. Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez are the only two right-back options for Los Blancos, but neither is a natural right-sided full-back.

The current arrangement is not good enough for a team looking to win both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. So Los Merengues have decided to bring back their former player Hakimi from PSG.

As per Defensa Central, Madrid are looking for a 'guaranteed right-back' option, and feel the Morocco international could be the right fit.

Hakimi spent his formative years in Madrid. Rising through the Whites’ youth system, the right-back made his first-team debut in 2017-18.

His performances were fine, but then-manager Zinedine Zidane preferred Carvajal ahead of the youngster. A two-season loan spell followed for Hakimi at Borussia Dortmund, where he proved himself to be one of the most explosive full-backs in Europe.

Real Madrid were still not convinced of his qualities, and they sold him to Serie A giants Inter Milan for €43 million. Last summer, PSG came calling, and signed the 23-year-old from the Italian champions for €66.5 million.

Since his move to the French capital, Hakimi has become an integral part of the team. He has featured in 29 games for the Parisians, recording three goals and as many assists.

Given how important the player has become, PSG might not want to let the young full-back leave. However, they might consider letting him leave for a significant fee.

Kylian Mbappe’s transfer could make it difficult for Real Madrid to sign Achraf Hakimi

For a while, Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a transfer for Kylian Mbappe.

The Whites reportedly made a bid north of €200million for the player last summer, but PSG did not budge. However, with Mbappe’s contract expiring in June, Madrid could finally land the player without paying a single dime to PSG.

If the deal goes through, the relationship between the two clubs is likely to become strained, as PSG are looking to keep Mbappe at the club.

In that backdrop, Real Madrid are unlikely to have much luck trying to lure Hakimi away from the Parc des Princes. The Morocco international’s current contract with PSG runs till June 2026

