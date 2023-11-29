Real Madrid dealt blow as star midfielder likely to miss weekend La Liga fixture against Granada - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will reportedly be unavailable for the La Liga clash with Granada on Saturday (December 2).

Modric, 38, was subbed off in the 3-0 league win at Cadiz on Sunday due to discomfort in his left hip. Making the most of a rare start, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner assisted one of Rodrygo's two goals on the night.

Victory was soured by the news of Modric's potential injury. Initially, it was thought that the midfielder would be back for the UEFA Champions League clash with Napoli on Wednesday (November 29).

However, as per Miguel Angel Díaz (via Madrid Universal), the midfield maestro faces a longer period on the sidelines and is set to miss the Cadiz game in La Liga at the weekend.

While the Croatian is unlikely to be missed against the reigning Italian champions - having already qualified for the knockouts - Madrid would have wanted Modric for the league clash. Carlo Ancelotti's side are only ahead of Girona on goal difference after 14 games in what's turning out to be a tight title race.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona - both on 31 points - are four points behind, so Los Blancos cannot afford any slip-ups.

How has Luka Modric fared for Real Madrid this season?

Luka Modric has had a bit-part role to play for Real Madrid this season. Ancelotti has largely favoured the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in the middle of the park.

However, with the French pair out injured, Modric is seeing some increased game time. In 16 games across competitions - starting seven times - the 38-year-old has notched up two assists, including one in his last outing against Cadiz.

Overall, Modric has had a stellar stint at the Santiago Bernabeu. Since arriving in 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur, the Croatian has made 504 appearances across competitions, bagging 37 goals and 79 assists.

Modric has won three La Liga and five Champions League titles - among others - with Real Madrid and is a bonafide club legend. He's in the final year of his stay at the club and is likely to leave in the summer.