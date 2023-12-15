Real Madrid eye Ligue 1 star as their next Varane; PSG also interested in player - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, but PSG are also in the fray for his services.

Los Blancos are looking for their long-term replacement for Raphael Varane, who moved to Manchester United in 2021. The Frenchman was a standout performer for the La Liga giants, contributing 17 goals and seven assists in 360 games across competitions in 11 seasons.

Meanwhile Yoro, 18, has caught the attention of top clubs, including Los Blancos, with a series of mature performances belying his tender years. Having emerged through the ranks at Lille, the French defender has made 35 appearances across competitions for the senior team, bagging three goals and an assist.

Yoro is contracted with Lille till 2025 and want at least €50 million for his services, as per Santi JM of Foot Mercato (via Madrid Xtra). However, Los Blancos will be wary of interest from PSG, who are not willing to admit defeat in the race for Yoro without a fight.

This season, the 18-year-old has scored thrice in 19 games across compettitions, including two goals in 14 games in the league, where Lille are fourth, nine points behind leaders PSG.

How have Real Madrid and PSG fared this season?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid and the Parisians have had impressive starts to the season, especially in the league. While Los Blancos trail surprise La Liga leaders Girona (41) after 16 games, the Parisians are atop the Ligue 1 standings after 15 games, four ahead of Nice.

The two clubs are through to the UEFA Champions League knockouts, albeit in contrasting fashion. While Los Blancos breezed through the group stage - winning all six games - Luis Enrique's PSG huffed and puffed before sealing their Round-of-16 berth.

A nervy 1-1 draw at group winners Borussia Dortmund on the final day meant that the Parisians finished ahead of AC Milan, who won 2-1 at Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos came from a goal down to win 3-2 at Union Berlin for their third 'perfect' Champions League group-stage campaign.