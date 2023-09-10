Real Madrid eyeing move for 21-year-old Chelsea star if they can't sign top target in 2024 - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen if they fail to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich. They're reportedly preparing to snap him up in 2024 if they can't bring in Davies next summer.

Los Blancos have Fran Garcia (signed this summer), Ferland Mendy and David Alaba, who can play left-back, this summer. Garcia is still very young and yet to prove his mettle while Mendy has been inconsistent and certainly below world-class while bombing forward.

As for Alaba, the veteran defender is versatile enough to play at the top level but is better suited at centre-back. Moreover, given that he's already north of 30, Madrid will need to replace him soon.

That's where a Davies or Maatsen could prove handy. Davies has established himself as the one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe. The Canadian full-back has blistering pace and is good with his dribbling and finishing.

However, Bayern might be unwilling to lose a second defender, especially a key player like Davies, to Madrid. In that case, Maatsen, the 21-year-old Dutch left-back, could prove to be a handy signing for Los Blancos.

Maatsen's contract at Chelsea expires in 2024. It means that should the Blues fail to extend his contract this season, he could end up joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

Maatsen, who broke into the first team this season after a successful loan spell at Burnely last term, is competing for a place at Chelsea against Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella.

Should the Blues fail to give him optimum game time, the Dutch defender could see off his contract this season and join a new club on a Bosman deal next term.

Real Madrid looking to transition from multiple UCL-winning squad

Real Madrid dominated the last decade in Europe by winning five UEFA Champions League titles.

Some major players in that side included Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Gareth Bale, Angel Di Maria, Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, among others.

Barring the last two, the rest have parted ways with Los Blancos. Both Kroos and Modric are in the final year of their contract and might not be playing for Madrid come next summer.

Kroos and Modric are now filling in as squad players, and given their age, it's unlikely that they will find their way back anytime soon. Moreover, Real Madrid are also bringing in new young faces to replace these serial winners.

Their defence has been bolstered by the signings of David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger and Fran Garcia. The midfield includes budding young stars like Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and new fan-favourite Jude Bellingham.

The attack also has a superstar in Vincius Jr., among other players like Arda Guler and Rodrygo.