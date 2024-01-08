Real Madrid identify 20-year-old defender as potential summer signing: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to sign Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande in the summer.

The 20-year-old Cote d'Ivoire player has made heads turn with a series of imperious performances for Sporting, attracting the attention of top clubs across the continent.

Diomande has made 38 appearances across competitions for the Primeira Liga leaders since arriving in January 2023. He has started 33 times, helping keep 11 clean sheets and also contributing three goals and an assist.

Fichajes.net reports interest from Los Blancos and from the Premier League. The La Liga leaders have been beset by injuries to key defensive personnel this season, with ACL injuries potentially ruling out centre-backs Eder Militao and David Alaba for the season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are thin in defensive reserves, so they're eyeing to snap up Diomande as they seek to strengthen their current options.

Madrid are atop the La Liga standings after 19 games, leading second-placed Girona on goal difference. Los Blancos have lost just once in the league this season, a 3-1 reverse at fourth-placed Atletico Madrid.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe turns down Real Madrid?

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe, a longstanding Real Madrid target, has reportedly turned down the La Liga giants again.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner runs out of contract this summer, having informed his current club that he has no intention of extending his stay. Los Blancos have been hot on his heels for a while and were expected to be the player's preferred destination.

However, as per The Times (via Managing Madrid), the 25-year-old was 'unimpressed' with Madrid's pre-contract offer, having been given a deadline to sign on the dotted line.

The deal would have made Mbappe the most expensive player in Los Blancos' roster. In another twist to the Mbappe-Madrid saga, though, the Frenchman seems to have said no to the Spanish giants and wants to explore interest from the Premier League.

Two summers ago, Mbappe was close to joining Real Madrid on a free transfer only to perform a late U-turn and sign a new deal with the Parisians.