Real Madrid interested in signing 36-year-old superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are interested in making a January move for Inter Milan striker Edin Dzeko, as per CalcioMercatoWeb (h/t HITC).

The 36-year-old is in the final six months of his deal at the San Siro. It's difficult to imagine the Nerazzurri offering him a long-term contract considering his age. Hence, a cut-price move in January could be a possibility for Real Madrid, who will likely be in the market for a new striker.

Karim Benzema made a goalscoring return from injury as he captained Los Blancos to a 2-0 win over Real Valladolid, netting both goals. However, the 35-year-old has been notably plagued with injuries this season and even missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to injury. So, Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti would be smart to add another quality striker up front.

The Italian manager can play the likes of Rodrygo and Marco Asensio as a false nine in Benzema's absence. He also has Mariano Diaz as a backup, but the player is yet to convince Ancelotti.

The Dominican Republic international has managed just 20 minutes of La Liga action this term. Dzeko, meanwhile, has proven his worth in Italy, Germany and England.

He scored 72 goals and laid 38 assists in 189 games during his time at Manchester City, where he won two Premier League titles. For VfL Wolfsburg, he scored 26 league goals and provided ten assists in the 2008-09 campaign, which remains the club's only Bundesliga-winning campaign to date.

Dzeko has scored ten times this season and provided four assists in 22 games across competitions. He scored the winner in Inter's 1-0 win against Serie A leaders Napoli on January 4.

Real Madrid manager gives verdict on Toni Kroos' contract

Like Dzeko, Real Madrid have a veteran of their own in Toni Kroos who could become a free agent at the end of the season.

The German midfielder could even contempate retirement. There's no clarity on whether the 33-year-old will pen fresh terms with Los Blancos or not at the moment.

Speaking of the former Bayern Munich midfielder's contract situation, Ancelotti recently told reporters (via the club's website):

"He's quite sure about it and will be very clear in the next month. It's impossible as a football fan to imagine that he's going to retire. He has said that he wants to end his career at Real Madrid, and so I think he'll carry on."

Kroos has one goal and four assists in 19 appearances across competitions this campaign.

