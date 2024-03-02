Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos helping Kylian Mbappe find new house in the city after discussions over transfer: Reports

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is reportedly helping his former PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe in house-hunting amidst the Frenchman's links with Los Blancos.

Mbappe, 25, is in the final six months of his deal with the Parisians, having already informed the club hierarchy of his decision to leave the club, which he has called home since 2017.

Los Blancos have been widely tipped to be his next destination, with the La Liga giants being in hot pursuit of the player for a while.

While the player or his entourage have not yet confirmed their next destination, Madrid Xtra (via L'quipe) has reported that Ramos is helping Mbappe find a house in the Spanish capital following discussions about joining Los Blancos.

Expand Tweet

Ramos and Mbappe were teammates at the Parc des Princes for two years, between 2021 and 2023, after the Spanish defender left Madrid and joined the Parisians on a free transfer. The Spaniard now plays for La Liga side Sevilla, whom he joined last year.

The duo appeared 51 times together for the Parisians, recording no joint goal celebrations, but winning 36 times and losing five. They won two Ligue 1 titles and the French Super Cup.

How has Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe fared this season?

Kylian Mbappe could join Real Madrid in the summer.

Kylian Mbappe has produced another splendid season for PSG despite his uncertain future at the club.

Widely regarded as one of the game's best young players, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged a rich haul of 32 goals and seven assists in 33 games across competitions. He drew a blank in his last outing - a goalless Ligue 1 draw at Monaco on Friday (March 1) - though.

Mbappe has also netted four times in seven outings in the UEFA Champions League, including once in the 2-0 Round of 16 win over Real Sociedad in Paris two weeks ago.

The all-time PSG top-scorer (244 goals in 293 games) has also scored six times in three Coupe de France games and once in the Trophee des Champions. The Real Madrid target has also tallied 105 assists.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here