Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea face fresh competition in race to sign 19-year-old Premier League sensation: Reports 

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea, along with their La Liga counterparts Real Madrid, reportedly face competition from Manchester City in the race for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen.

The 19-year-old Spaniard - who arrived from Juventus in the summer - has emerged as one of the key players for the Cherries. Huijsen has scored twice in 24 outings across competitions. Both strikes have come in the league, where Bournemouth are seventh after 27 games following a 2-1 loss at Brighton & Hove Albion in midweek.

Despite being contracted to the Vitality Stadium till 2030, the centre-back has attracted interest from a bevvy of top clubs from around the continent. As per Fichajes.net, Huisen is the subject of interest of Premier League leaders Liverpool, as well as the four other aforementioned sides.

Having seemingly adapted well to the pace of the English top flight, the Spaniard won't come cheap despite his tender years, as he has a reported release clause of £50 million.

Huijsen seemingly is the type of player City boss Pep Guardiola is after despite signing Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis. The Cityzens are fifth in the Premier League title race, but their title defence is as good as over, as they find themselves a whopping 20 points behind Liverpool following a 2-0 home loss to the leaders.

What's next for Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea are in the midst of decent seasons, especially the first two, who are in the top-2 in La Liga and the Premier League, respectively.

Los Blancos ended a three-game winless run in the top flight with a 2-0 home win over Girona at the weekend, with Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior scoring either side of the break. They find themselves trailing leaders Barcelona (54) on goal difference with 13 games to go and next face Real Sociedad away on Wednesday (February 26).

Meanwhile, Liverpool are 11 points clear atop the Premier League following their 2-0 win at holders City at the weekend, having played a game more. They next take on Newcastle United at home on Wednesday.

Coming to Chelsea, the Blues blitzed Southampton 4-0 at home in midweek to go fourth in the league. Enzo Maresca's side next face FC Copenhagen away in the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday (March 6), having topped the group stage with 6/6 wins.

