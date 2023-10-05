Real Madrid looking for reinforcements in key position, identify 4 players as potential options - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly scouring the market for young central defensive options. The La Liga leaders have been stretched thin in defense this season after a spate of injuries to key players.

Having lost Eder Militao (ACL) potentially for the season and another experienced campaigner, David Alaba, for a few weeks, Antonio Rudiger and Nacho Fernandez are left as the only experienced options. Fernandez, 33, is in the final year of his deal but is unlikely to be offered an extension.

To mitigate the brewing defensive crisis besetting Carlo Ancelotti, Los Blancos (as per SPORT) are looking for young, versatile two-footed defenders who are also strong in the air.

They have reportedly zeroed in on the quartet of Leny Yoro (Lille), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting CP), and Malick Thiaw (AC Milan).

Among the aforementioned quartet, Yoro, 17, is the youngest but has already made 24 appearances across competitions, contributing two goals and an assist for Lille.

Salvini, 20, has made 63 appearances across competitions for Atalanta, bagging three goals and two assists. Diomande, also 19, has made 25 appearances for Sporting, scoring three times. Thiaw, 22, has appeared 25 times for Milan.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti heaps praise on Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has made a rollicking start to life at Real Madrid after arriving this summer from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth €103 million. He has bagged eight goals and three assists in nine games across competitions.

Bellingham was one of the scorers in midweek as Ancelotti's side registered a come-from-behind 3-2 win at Serie A champions Napoli in their second UEFA Champions League game.

Hailing the 20-year-old's maturity belying his tender years, Ancelotti said in his press conference (as per Los Blancos' website) that Bellingham exudes the maturity of a 30-year-old:

"I'm surprised he's only 20 years old because he looks like he's 30 because of his character and attitude. He is always focused on the game and knows what he has to do. It's unusual for a 20-year-old. He has a lot of quality, physical strength and skill. He surprises me like he does to everyone else."

Following their win in Naples, Real Madrid will look to continue their winning ways when they host Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday (October 7).