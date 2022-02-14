Real Madrid looking to sign experienced goalkeeper as Thibaut Courtois' understudy - Reports

La Liga leaders Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina as a potential understudy to Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid have enjoyed a fabulous season thus far under Carlo Ancelotti. They are well on course towards a record-extending 35th La Liga title, and are in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League, where they'll face PSG.

One of Madrid's star performers this season has been Courtois, with the Belgian goalkeeper putting in many fine performances.

His current understudy Andriy Lunin has not had any sort of threat to Courtois' place in Ancelotti's side. So Los Blancos are looking to change that by bringing in another reserve keeper.

El Nacional has reported that Ospina is under consideration, as his contract with Serie A side Napoli runs out at the end of the season.

Ospina, 33, is Gli Azzurri's current number one, and has starred 21 times in the Italian league this season. However, there have been no signs of a new deal to be agreed between club and player, So Madrid are weighing up a move for the former Arsenal custodian.

Reportedly, talks have already begun between Real Madrid and the player regarding a potential move this summer. Ospina has apparently asked his agent to stop any other operations and prioritise a move to the Santiago Bernabau.

Where does Thibaut Courtois stack up against other Real Madrid goalkeeping legends?

Thibaut Courtois is having another fine season at the Bernabeu.

Thibaut Courtois joined Los Blancos in 2018, and has been a mainstay in the side since then. The 29-year-old has appeared 162 times, keeping 66 clean sheets.

Known for his shot-stopping abilities and impressive reflexes in one-on-one situations, Courtois is fast becoming a Madrid legend. However, how does he stack up against other great goalkeepers at the Bernabeu?

Iker Casillas is, for many, Real Madrid's greatest goalkeeper in the club's history. San Iker's athleticism and presence was a constant thorn for the opposition. The legendary 40-year-old has 264 clean sheets in 725 appearances for the La Liga giants.

Ricardo Zamora is a name synonymous with goalkeeping in La Liga. The best goalkeeping award is bestowed in his name as the Ricardo Zamora Trophy. He also held a record number of international caps for Spain for 45 years. Zamora also managed 25 clean sheets in 85 appearances for Los Blancos, and is one of their first star goalkeepers.

Keylor Navas, currently at PSG, is another name Real Madrid remember with fondness. The Chile international was key in the side's Champions League dominance between 2015 and 2018.

So Courtois has some way to go before he usurps the other greats mentioned above.

