Real Madrid didn't make move for PSG attacker this summer as they feared another 'Luka Jovic case' - Reports

Real Madrid reportedly did not make a move for former Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, who joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on deadline day. That's because they were fearful of not replicating another Luka Jovic situation.

Madrid had snapped up the Serbian striker from €63 million in 2019 from Frankfurt with much fanfare after the then 21-year-old had netted 27 times in 48 appearances across competitions.

However, Jovic failed to get going at the Santiago Bernabeu, scoring just thrice in 51 games in three seasons before leaving for ACF Fiorentina last summer. He has now joined AC Milan this summer.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on Kolo Muani, who sizzled for Frankfurt last campaign. He scored 23 times in 46 games across competitions and thrice in four games this season. However, as per The Athletic, Madrid opted not to sign the Frenchman, with Frankfurt's €90-100 million also putting off the La Liga giants.

Kolo Muani eventually arrived at PSG on deadline day in a €90 million move (as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano). Meanwhile, after the departure of Karim Benzema and injury to Vinicius Junior, Los Blancos are light in attack, signing only Joselu. Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz are the only other options up front.

How have Real Madrid fared this season?

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have had an injury-plagued start to the season, losing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao to ACL injuries. Nevertheless, they have made a bright start to the new season.

Carlo Ancelotti's men have won all four league games this season - the only team in the Spanish top flight to do so. They opened their campaign with a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao before winning 3-1 at Almeria.

That was followed by a hard-fought 1-0 win at Celta Vigo before Los Blancos won their first home game of the season at the renovated Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (September 2). Ancelotti's men beat Getafe 2-1, with new signing Jude Bellingham netting in all four games.

Following the international break, Los Blancos host Real Sociedad on September 17 in the league before opening their UEFA Champions League campaign at home against Union Berlin three days later.