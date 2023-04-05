Real Madrid midfielder open to transfer as PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi expresses surprise interest - Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has expressed a surprise interest in Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The Spaniard is in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos.

Atletico Madrid are among the clubs interested in Ceballos, but the Parisians have now emerged as a surprise target for the player. Ceballos has had a productive campaign with the Madrid giants this season, scoring one goal and provided six assists in 32 games across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's team.

Al-Khelaifi's interest could hand the player a new window of opportunity. However, Real Madrid and PSG's relationship has deteriorated over the years, mainly because of the Kylian Mbappe failed transfer saga last summer.

So, losing the 26 year old Ceballos, who is a quality player, to the French club might not be an ideal scenario for the Madrid hierarchy.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe remains linked with Real Madrid

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a while. The French attacker, much to everyone's surprise, decided to renew his contract with the Parisians last summer at the eleventh hour.

That hasn't stopped speculations about Mbappe's move to the Spanish capital, which still remains a possibility. Tennis legend Rafael Nadal, a well-documented Los Blancos fan, spoke about Mbappe's potential move to his favourite club. He said last year:

"I don't have to forgive (Kylian) Mbappe for anything, and as a (Real) Madrid fan, if he could, come tomorrow, In the end, things happen in sports, and I suppose that such a young boy was overwhelmed by such tremendous pressure from all angles that in the end ... I think he wanted to come to Madrid, but due to many factors, everything was very complicated for him." (via AS)

Mbappe's deal with the Parisians expires in 2024 with the player having the option to increase it by a year.

Poll : 0 votes