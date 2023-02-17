Real Madrid monitoring €50m striker considered new Erling Haaland - Reports

Real Madrid have reportedly set sights on signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The 20-year-old striker has scored five goals in 18 Serie A games this season.

The youngster, who has been dubbed the 'new Erling Haaland', is the latest on Los Blancos' radar, as per Fichajes. The striker is seen as the perfect replacement for Karim Benzema, who's yet to sign a new deal.

The Frenchman is set to become a free agent in the summer but is expected to stay beyond that. However, Los Blancos realise that it's time to sign a new striker and have Hojlund as their new target.

Atalanta signed the forward from Sturm Graz last summer for a reported €17 million fee. The Fichajes report claims that the Italian side could be open to selling him in the summer for €50 million if Real Madrid came calling.

Los Blancos are not the only side interested in signing the striker, though, as they face competition from Juventus and PSG.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout



9 games

⏱️590 minutes

5 goals

goal every 118 minutes



Real Madrid told they made mistake with Erling Haaland

Spanish journalist Jesus Gallego reckons Real Madrid made a mistake by not signing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. He claims that the Spanish side would have got the Norwegian star had they not wasted time in talking with Kylian Mbappe.

He told Cadena Ser:

"Real Madrīd's big mistake was to go after Mbappenand go after him when they should have gone after Haaland. If Mbappe had not been targeted, Haaland would have gone to Real Madrīd."

However, Haaland was advised not to sign for Madrid, as he was better off joining another side. Steve McManaman said:

"He should move when he's a more experienced player after playing 200 or so games for Dortmund and playing 20 to 30 games in the Champions League, which he should do."

He added:

"He can't just go and jump ship and go to Real Madrīd's. You've seen what's happened to Luka Jovic this season; he's hardly kicked a ball for Real Madrīd's after having a wonderful season last year in Germany. Haaland doesn't need that pressure. On top of that, I've heard that Real Madrid are interested in Kylian Mbappe instead, so both of them don't need to be there at the same time."

Los Blancos are still interested in signing Mbappe from PSG.

