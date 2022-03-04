Real Madrid outcast to join La Liga rivals on a free transfer this summer - Reports

Out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Isco is set to join La Liga rivals Sevilla this summer.

Isco, 29, has been surplus to requirements at Los Blancos this season. The Spaniard has appeared in just 11 La Liga games, scoring once. His contract expires at the end of the season. Sevilla have reportedly struck a deal with the former Malaga midfielder to join them for free in the summer.

SPORT has reported that Sevilla manager Julien Lopetegui wants Isco, who has an abundance of experience both in La Liga and in Europe.

Football Talk @Football_TaIk Sevilla has tried to sign Isco in the last three seasons, but Real Madrid refused to reinforce a direct rival. Since his contract end this summer, they will achieve their goal. The sports director of Sevilla, Monchi, has already obtained a yes from Isco. #RMFC [SPORT] Sevilla has tried to sign Isco in the last three seasons, but Real Madrid refused to reinforce a direct rival. Since his contract end this summer, they will achieve their goal. The sports director of Sevilla, Monchi, has already obtained a yes from Isco. #RMFC [SPORT] https://t.co/6c6m0skOFd

The Spaniard has been linked with a list of European sides including Juventus, West Ham United, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan.

Isco has had an injury-plagued career, with the midfielder never truly holding down a place at the Santiago Bernanbau. Now it seems Sevilla are the team to have sealed his signature, with the midfielder likely to gain more game time.

Isco will be joining a team contending with Real Madrid for the La Liga title this year. Sevilla are Los Blancos' closest title contenders, trailing the league leaders by six points.

Isco's arrival, which is set to happen in the summer, is set to help Lopetegui continue the good work at the Ramón Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium since arriving in 2019.

Real Madrid midfielder Isco's history with Julen Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui 's history with Isco has been key in Sevilla's move for the midfielder.

Isco has played under Julen Lopetegui at both Real Madrid and the Spain national team.

During Spain's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign under Lopetegui, Isco featured in eight of ten games. The midfielder played a star role, scoring on four occasions and contributing two assists.

Under Lopetegui at Los Blancos, Isco played nine games during the manager's ill-fated reign in charge at the Santiago Bernabau. Lopetegui faced the sack after a dismal 5-1 defeat against Barcelona.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🎙| Lopetegui: “Signing Isco? I’m only going to talk about the players in Seville but Isco is a great player & I can't hide my admiration for him.” #rmalive 🎙| Lopetegui: “Signing Isco? I’m only going to talk about the players in Seville but Isco is a great player & I can't hide my admiration for him.” #rmalive

However, the history shared between Isco and Lopetegui could be beneficial for Sevilla, who are emerging as one of La Liga's elites this season. Having played over 450 career games, scoring 73 times and contributing 63 assists, Isco could flourish under Lopetegui at Sevilla.

