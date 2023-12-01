Real Madrid plan fresh approach for long-term target Kylian Mbappe in January - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to swoop up their long-term target - PSG striker Kylian Mbappe - when the transfer window reopens in January.

Mbappe, 24, has been pursued by Los Blancos for a while, but the striker has remained in Paris. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has informed the Parisians that he doesn't intend to stay beyond his current deal, which expires next summer, Los Blancos are contemplating a fresh offensive to line up the player.

As things stand, in January, Mbappe will enter the final six months of his deal with PSG and will be free to negotiate with a foreign club for a free transfer in the summer. However, Madrid are relunctant to wait that long because of poor previous experiences.

As per Madrid Xtra, the La Liga giants are preparing an offer for Mbappe to join immediately, which means in January, when the transfer window reopens. If the Frenchman do not sign on the dotted line, Los Blancos will end their pursuit and move on to other targets.

It's pertinent to note that Real Madrid haven't signed a replacement for Karim Benzema, who left this summer after 14 years at the club. They did sign Joselu, but he isn't seen as a like-for-like replacement.

With attacker Vinicius Jr. recently enduring an injury, Madrid's attacking options have been left threadbare. That would perhaps explain why they're in a reported hurry to land Mbappe.

How has Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe fared this season?

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe has been rousing form for PSG this season. In 17 games across competitions, the Frenchman has racked up a rich haul of 17 goals and two assists.

Fourteen of those goals and both assists have come in 12 games in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique's side lead the standings, one point ahead of second-placed Nice after 13 games.

Mbappe has also netted thrice in five outings in the UEFA Champions League, including a last-gasp equaliser to Newcastle United at home in midweek last week. That keeps PSG in second place going into the final matchday at Borussia Dortmund, leading third-placed Newcastle by two points.