Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe demanding €55m compensation from PSG, set to face LFP legal commission - Reports

New Real Madrid signing Kylian Mbappe and his former side PSG are reportedly set to appear before the LFP legal committee on September 11. The Frenchman is demanding settlement of his outstanding wages and bonuses amounting to €55 million from the Parisians.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel, is the French governing body that runs major professional football leagues in France and Monaco. Its legal committee is set to meet next week to hear the Mbappe issue.

Reports from AFP emerged at the end of last season about PSG witholding the bonus they owed Mbappe. According to the source, the Ligue 1 club had struck an agreement with the 25-year-old for him to waive off part of his bonus.

"Kylian Mbappe should have stayed at PSG and not joined Real Madrid" - Presenter Cyril Hanouna

Kylian Mbappe had come under scrutiny for not scoring in his first three league appearances for his new side since his summer arrival on a free transfer He ended that duck with a brace against Real Betis in Los Blancos' 2-0 win.

Before the Betis game, French presenter Cyril Hanouna had ruffled some feathers by claiming that Mbappe made a mistake by moving to Spain. In an interview with le10sport, Hanouna highlighted that winning the Ballon d'Or with Los Blancos is 'easy'.

Five of the last six winners of the Ballon d'Or have played for the La Liga side at some point in their careers. He said:

"For me, Kylian Mbappe made the mistake of his life. I didn't elaborate last time, but I'm going to do it now. Winning the Champions League with Real Madrid is normal, everyone does it. All the players who are at Real Madrid, at some point, they will win the Champions League.

"Being the Ballon d'Or at Real Madrid is pretty easy. Benzema got it at Real Madrid. Mbappe should have stayed at PSG, won the Champions League with PSG, won the Ballon d'Or with PSG," said the French presenter. The club gave him everything, it would have been his club. He would have been the boss at PSG."

Mbappe won all trophies he played for at PSG except for the UEFA Champions League. He came close to winning Europe's elite competition in 2020 when the Parisians faced Bayern Munich in the final. However, a Kingsley Coman goal denied the Frenchman that honour.

