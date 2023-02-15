Real Madrid star to leave after being 'let down' and 'disappointed' by his treatment at club - Reports

Eden Hazard is set to hold a meeting with Real Madrid this month to decide his future at the club. The Belgian wants to part with the club as he eyes regular playing time.

As per Mario Cortegana, Hazard feels betrayed by manager Carlo Ancelotti, as he has not received enough time on the pitch. The Italian had promised him more game time this season, but that has not happened.

The relationship between player and manager has deteriorated. Hazard is now looking to push for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu but is yet to decide on his next club.

Real Madrid signed Hazard from Chelsea in 2019 for a fee that reportedly went up to £140 million after the club won the UEFA Champions League and La Liga.

Hazard has made just seven appearances across competitions this season, contributing a goal and an assist.

Eden Hazard faces uncertain Real Madrid future

Eden Hazard has admitted that his time at Real Madrid is coming to an end. The Belgian is looking to leave in the summer, adding that a move away in the January window was impossible.

He spoke about his future in November:

"In January, it is impossible (leaving the club), because I have family, and I like the city. But in summer, it is possible that I go. I have one more year on my contract, and it's the club's decision. If Real Madrid tells me in the summer that I have to leave, I will accept it. But I would like to play more, show more that I can play, that I am a good player."

Hazard was doubtful about his future at the club at the start of the season:

"The coach knows that I still have a contract until 2024. My first three seasons at Real have not gone well, so I want to show everyone what I can do, starting with this Saturday. It has always been a dream to play for Real. It still is."

Hazard was linked with a move to Newcastle United, Arsenal and Chelsea in January, but a move never materialised.

