Real Madrid superstar receives mammoth €30 million per season offer to move to Saudi Arabia - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has reportedly received a monstrous €30 million (net) per season offer to move to Saudi Arabia.

Modric, 38, is a bonafide Los Blancos legend, having arrived at the club in the summer of 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur. Since then, the Croatian has made over 500 appearances across competitions, contributing 38 goals and 80 assists. That includes a goal and three assists in 19 games this season.

However, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner - who has won five UEFA Champions League and three La Liga titles with Madrid - is in his final six months of his deal. Modric is widely expected to leave in the summer.

Fichajes.net has reported that an unknown Saudi Arabian club has offered the midfield maestro a whopping package per season to lure him to the Middle East.

That's a significant increase from his current reported salary of €21.5 million at Madrid (as per Salary Sport), which could mean that Modric might opt to end his career beyond the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid attacker Vincius Jr.'s recovery going ahead of schedule

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. has been down with a thigh injury since Brazil's 2-1 loss to Columbia in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying defeat in November.

The 23-year-old was initially expected to return by February, but as reported by ESPN, Vinicius is ahead in his recovery schedule. Los Blancos are now quietly confident that the star attacker could be available for their Spanish Supercopa semifinal with Atletico Madrid in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 10.

Madrid are looking to train Vinicius for every day during the upcoming Christmas break when the club will have a 12-day break. They play their final game of 2023 at Alaves on Thursday (December 21) before taking on Real Mallorca at home on January 3.

In an injury-plagued campaign, the Brazil international has contributed six goals and three assists in 13 games across competitions. He last played for Carlo Ancelotti's side in the 5-1 La Liga win over Valencia last month, where he scored twice.