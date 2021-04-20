Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe begins house-hunting in Spanish capital - Reports 

Real Madrid have received a major boost in their quest to sign Kylian Mbappe, as the PSG forward is reportedly house-hunting in the Spanish capital.

As per Goal.com, the 22-year-old has sent his representatives to find a suitable residence for him in Madrid, which might be the precursor to his potential move to Real Madrid.

Mbappe is widely regarded as a generational talent, and his performances for PSG in the last few years have led to admiring glances from several European elite teams. Real Madrid have been strongly linked for the services of the France international, who has also reciprocated his admiration for Los Blancos.

The former Monaco man is currently contracted with PSG till the summer of 2022. If he doesn't agree on a contract extension, the French champions could look to sell him this summer or risk losing him for free next year.

🎙️ 𝐌𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐨 on the 3-2 win on Sunday: "It was a game to show us to keep believing and pushing until the end"#PSGlive pic.twitter.com/YapWv5Uom8 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) April 20, 2021

Reports suggest that Kylian Mbappe's representatives are not in a hurry to put pen to paper. They are instead looking to see out the season, as PSG could win another Ligue 1 title, and more importantly, the UEFA Champions League.

The France international speaks decent Spanish, and that could help him get quickly acclimatised at Real Madrid if he makes a move.

It is not yet known what the next step in Mbappe's illustrious career could be. Depending on how PSG fare in Ligue 1 and the Champions League, the Frenchman could sign a contract extension or make a mega move to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid president hints at move for Kylian Mbappe in the future

Real Madrid Florentino Perez has stated his admiration for Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez addressed the media on plans for the proposed European Super League, and questions invariably veered towards their transfer targets.

Perez emphatically stated that the door was closed on a return for Cristiano Ronaldo, but he was more open to a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking on Los Blancos' interest in the Frenchman, Florentino Perez said:

“The fans always ask me to buy Mbappe. My answer? I say, ‘don’t worry’. The truth is that he is a good player, yes. I’ve never talked to Mbappe. At least now, I don’t know what’s going to happen to his contract with PSG.”

Real Madrid are renowned for making big-money signings. With Kylian Mbappe fitting the bill, it is a likely proposition that the Frenchman could strut his wares at the Santiago Bernabeu. Whether that happens this summer remains to be seen, though.