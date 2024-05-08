Real Madrid unwilling to pay more than €45m to sign Argentina midfielder: Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly not willing to part ways with more than €45 million for Franco Mastantuono. The 16-year-old starlet plies his trade for Argentinian side River Plate.

In recent years, Los Blancos have snapped up youthful talents like Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and more recently, Jude Bellingham, while Endrick is set to arrive this summer. The trend looks set to continue with Mastantuono, but the teenager is unlikely to be immediately drafted to the first team if he arrives.

As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (via Fichajes.net), the La Liga champions won't spend more than €45 million to capture the services of Mastantuono, touted as the next big South American talent.

Said to have a potent left foot, ala Phil Foden of Manchester City (as per Marca via Managing Madrid, Mastantuono prefers playing down the right wing or central midfield.

The teenager is the subject of interest of top European clubs, like Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City. But as per Relevo (via Managing Madrid), Mastantuono prefers a move to Los Blancos, who could complete the transfer by next summer when the player turns 18.

For the youngest scorer in River Plate history, Los Blancos are said to be negotiating for an amount lower than the Argentinian's release clause of €45 million.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a superb campaign, winning two trophies and in contention for another. Having won the Supercopa Espana and La Liga after falling early in the Copa del Rey, Los Blancos are also alive in the UEFA Champions League.

After sealing a record-extending 36th La Liga title with a 3-0 win over Cadiz at the weekend and second-placed Barcelona losing 4-2 at Girona, Carlo Ancelotti's side welcome Bayern Munich for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday (May 7).

The first leg in Bavaria between the two European giants last week ended 2-2, with Vinicius bagging a brace for the hosts, and Leroy Sane and Harry Kane scoring for Bayern.