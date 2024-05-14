Real Madrid veteran to leave in the summer; club unwilling to offer new contract - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to extend Luka Modric's contract. The veteran midfielder's current deal runs out at the end of the season.

Modric has played a key role in Los Blancos' success since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has contributed 39 goals and 86 assists in 531 games across competitions.

That includes 43 appearances across competitions this campaign, with the Croat bagging two goals and eight assists. However, Modric hasn't been a first-team regular this term, starting only 23 times.

As per Relevo (as per Madrid Xtra), his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu is set to come to an end this summer. The publication adds that Modric is ready to lower his wages to extend his stay at the club, but Los Blancos aren't willing to offer him a new deal.

If that's indeed the case, Modric's 12-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu is all set to end after four more games.

Following three remaining games in La Liga - which they have clinched for a record-extending 36th time - they take on Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League final.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a fabulous season. Having clinched the Supercopa Espana at the start of the year, Los Blancos were eliminated early in the Copa del Rey.

However, Carlo Ancelotti's side have bounced back superbly, clinching their second La Liga title in three years. They also registered a come-from-behind 2-1 home win over Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg to reach a record-extending 18th final.

A 3-0 home win over Cadiz coupled with second-placed Barcelona losing 4-2 at Girona sealed Los Blancos' league crown. Following that, they won 4-0 at Granada at the weekend and next take on Alaves at home on Tuesday (May 14).

Madrid's only league loss this season was a 3-1 reverse at Atletico Madrid, who also handed Los Blancos their only other defeat this campaign, in the Copa del Rey Round of 16.