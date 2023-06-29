Spanish football giants Real Madrid have been rumoured to prepare a staggering €1 billion release clause to cement Eduardo Camavinga's future. The French prodigy has pledged his loyalty to Los Blancos by signing a contract extension that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu till 2028.

This renewed contract doesn't only extend his stay but also reflects a substantial boost in his pay, while there's a planned increase in his release clause. Executives of the Madrid-based club have acknowledged Camavinga's seamless integration into the team.

The French stalwart has proven his mettle, and his contribution has been instrumental for Los Blancos. Last season, the 20-year-old racked up an impressive 37 La Liga appearances, exceeding expectations on the left back, although he's a midfielder.

His impressive performances haven't gone unnoticed either, as elite clubs have been tracking Camavinga's rapid ascent with interest. Considering the same, according to Marca (via Fichajes), Madrid have decided to reward him by slotting him into an improved salary bracket while setting up a buyout clause of €1 billion.

His potential has propelled him to the rank of one of the most sought-after midfielders in the game. However, Real Madrid now look to keep him for a while by putting a jaw-dropping release clause in his contract.

Camavinga now stands alongside a cohort of burgeoning talent like Jude Bellingham, set to form the midfield of the club for many seasons.

Real Madrid set sight on Victor Osimhen

Following the departure of Real Madrid's ace forward Karim Benzema, manager Carlo Ancelotti has set his sights on securing a top-tier striker. Tottenham's Harry Kane emerged as his first choice, but as per Mario Cortegana (via Madrid Universal), Ancelotti is also quite taken with Napoli's Victor Osimhen.

The 24-year-old Nigerian dynamo took Serie A by storm last season, leading Napoli to the championship with 26 goals and four assists. To add icing to the cake, Osimhen lit up the UEFA Champions League by netting five more goals, taking his remarkable season total to 31.

His contract with the Serie A champions extends till 2025, and the Italian club is reportedly in negotiations with him for an extension. Earlier this month, Real Madrid reached out to Napoli regarding Osimhen's availability. However, they are said to be balking at the quoted price, which is around €100 million.

Poll : 0 votes