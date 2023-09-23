Real Madrid will not renew veteran star's contract amid interest from Italian clubs - Reports

Real Madrid will reportedly not extend the contract of defender Nacho Fernandez, who has a deal with the club till 2024.

The 33-year-old has struggled to cement himself as a regular first-team starter since debuting for the La Liga giants in 2010-11. In 323 appearances across competitions, he has scored 16 goals. The player scored once in 44 games across competitions last seson.

Fernandez's contract was up at the end of last season before he signed a one-year extension. The new deal has an optional 12-month extension clause, but as per ElNacional.Cat, Los Blancos do not intend to go down that route.

Having played his senior career solely with the La Liga giants so far, Fernandez will now have to look for a new team, his longstanding loyalty to Los Blancos notwithstanding.

The player is far from hanging up his boots at the end of the season, though, as he's expected to have 'interesting' offers from Italian clubs next summer. In fact, El Nacional had reported in January that Chelsea were also interested in the veteran defender.

Whether the Blues renew their interest in the experienced campaigner next summer remains unknown at the moment, though, having spent nearly £450 million on new arrivals this summer.

"Vinicius will be in the squad for tomorrow's game" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared a positive update about striker Vinicius Junior ahead of the La Liga showdown at Atletico Madrid on Sunday (September 24). The Brazilian hobbled off on matchday three - a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo - with a thigh injury.

He was expected to be out of action for at least five weeks but has seemingly made a quicker-than-expected recovery. The 23-year-old returned to training this week and has made a 100% recovery, as per Ancelotti, who said (as per Diario AS):

“Vinicius? He will be in the squad for tomorrow’s game. We will decide tomorrow (if he starts or not).

It remains to be seen if the attacker features against Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano, though, as Ancelotti might not want to hurry Vinicius back into the XI.

Real Madrid have made a perfect start to their 2023-24 campaign, winning all six games across competitions. That includes a 5-0 start to their La Liga season, putting them atop the standings after five matchdays.

However, with Barcelona beating Celta Vigo 3-2 on Saturday, Madrid will start their next La Liga outing at Atletico Madrid on Sunday in second place.