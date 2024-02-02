Real Madrid willing to pay €50m to sign 23-year-old Italian full-back - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly willing to part with €50 million to snap up Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso.

The 23-year-old has grabbed eyeballs with his impressive displays down the Bianconeri left flank. Cambiaso has appeared 21 times across competitions, starting 14 times, contributing two goals and four assists.

That includes a goal and three assists in 19 games in the league, where the Bianconeri trail leaders Inter Milan (53) by a point, having played a game more. Despite being contracted at the Allianz Arena till 2027, Cambiaso has attracted attention from Los Blancos.

As per Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via Fichajes.net), the La Liga leaders are prepared to pay €40-50 million to sign Cambiasso. That would be a sizeable profit on the Bianconeri's initial investment of €22 million, which they paid in 2022 to Genoa.

Having spent last season on loan at Bologna, Cambiaso has improved by leaps and bounds, endearing himself to Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian sees his younger compatriot as the future of Los Blancos.

Ancelotti's side have had a marvellous campaign, having won the Supercopa Espana last month and in contention for two other titles.

"We handled the game very well" - Real Madrid boss

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is pleased with the performance of his team after their 2-0 midweek win at Getafe sent them top of the La Liga standings after 22 games.

Joselu starred with a brace as Ancelotti's side registered their sixth straight league win, third straight across competitions (all in La Liga) following their Copa del Rey quarterfinal loss at Athletic Bilbao.

"We are in good spirits, and the team is motivated," said Ancelotti (as per the club's website). "We fought and battled, and we handled the game very well, which wasn't easy.

"Getafe play football with a lot of challenges and aerial balls. We had a lot of presence on the pitch because we have very strong players."

Los Blancos return to action at home to Atletico Madrid - who have beaten Ancelotti's side twice this season - in La Liga on Sunday (February 4).

