Real Madrid yet to offer new contract to 28-year-old despite being viewed as key player: Reports

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy is reportedly a key player for the club but hasn't been offered a new contract yet.

Madrid's defence has been stretched thin this season due to long-term injuries to Eder Militao and David Alaba. Meanwhile, Mendy, 29, has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, starting 11, helping keep five clean sheets but making no goal contribution.

The Frenchman is contracted with the club till 2025, but as per MARCA (via Madrid Universal), Mendy's injury woes have made Madrid wary of offering him a new deal. That's despite the club hierarchy being aware of the defensive balance and solidity the injury-prone Mendy brings to the table. He has missed five games - all in La Liga - at the start of the season due to a muscular injury.

Apart from Mendy, Los Blancos only have Fran Garcia as a specialist left-back, so they're looking to have more cover in the position. The La Liga giants are looking to snap up Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies, but the Canadian won't come cheap, with Bayern also contemplating offering him a new deal.

Real Madrid to look for new centre-backs in January

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Despite the injuries to key defensive personnel and first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid have fared decently this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are top of the La Liga standings after 18 games, ahead on goal difference over Girona. In the UEFA Champions League, Madrid won all six group games to book a Round-of-16 clash with RB Leipzig.

However, the boss is aware that the heart of the defence needs replenishment when the transfer window reopens in January. As per Madrid Universal, the La Liga giants are eyeing Robert Renan of Zenit St Petersburg and Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP.

While the transfer of Renan would be complicated owing to tense relations between the European Union and Russia, Los Blancos could opt to trigger Inacio's €60 million release clause.