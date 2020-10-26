FC Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing AFC Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch next summer, according to Tuttosport.

The pair is set to lock horns in another fierce transfer battle as both clubs prepare for the future after recent shortcomings on the pitch. This is despite the civil relationship Barcelona and Juventus share in terms of transfers, with the Arthur-Pjanic swap deal serving as a testament to the same.

While Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League by OL Lyon in the Round of 16 last season, Barcelona surrendered their La Liga title to Real Madrid post the COVID-19 lockdown, as they failed to notch up a consistent run.

As if to add insult to injury, Barcelona received an absolute hammering against eventual champions Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-eight last campaign, their 2-8 defeat marking the first time they conceded eight goals in a game in over seven decades.

Juventus and Barcelona set to monitor Gravenberch's progress

Juventus and Barcelona-target Gravenberch starred in Ajax's 13-0 victory over VVV-Venlo.

Gravenberch's pursuit is a step in the right direction for both Barcelona and Juventus, as the youngster has shown immense potential since making a string of appearances for Ajax at the back end of last season.

His fluency with the ball, postional awareness and incredible passing acumen has caught the eyes of some of the elite clubs across the continent. The Barcelona and Juventus target starred in Ajax's 13-0 rout of VVV-Venlo, setting up one of the 13 goals and more significantly, pulling strings from the centre of the park.

Back in his youth days, Gravenberch was popularly referred to as the next 'Pogba', owing to his combative and creative style of play.

"I was really looking for that goal. It's nice to get some minutes in the first team. It's very fast, but I am staying calm and letting it come my way. I'm trying to do my best with everything," said Gravenberch, after grabbing his first goal for the club following the 7-0 triumph over non-league side Te Werve.

As per Tuttosport, Juventus have kept an eye on Gravenberch's progress for the last couple of years; Barcelona, on the contrary, have emerged as new suitors for the player.

It was earlier reported that Ajax were struggling to tie the teenager down to a new deal, as his current contract expires in 2021. There seems to be no progress in talks between the player and his club, which opens the door for the player's move to top-tier teams such as Barcelona and Juventus.

Both Juventus and Barcelona have collected just two wins from their first five matches, after having started the season under new managers Andrea Pirlo and Ronald Koeman respectively.

A move for Gravenberch would be a welcome signing for both Barcelona and Juventus, with the two teams having an on-field battle lined up in the Champions League on October 27.