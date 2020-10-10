Reports: Juventus eyeing David Alaba on a free transfer next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as the club's next big-name free-agent signing at the end of the season, according to reports.

Alaba has entered the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga champions but remains a key player in Hansi Flick's plans. The 28-year-old made 42 appearances in Bayern Munich's treble-winning 2019-20 campaign while playing in a favoured centre-half partnership alongside Jerome Boateng.

The Austrian international had been linked with a move away from Germany this summer but is now likely to stay at the Bavarian giants till the end of his current contract.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are likely to keep an eye on Alaba this season as they are interested in snapping him up on a free transfer next year.

It's to be noted here that if the Austria international doesn't agree new terms with Bayern Munich by January, the Serie A champions could secure his services via a pre-contract agreement.

With Alaba seemingly not past his prime and still on the healthy side of 30, it would be surprising if Flick doesn't keep him at the Allianz Arena beyond the current campaign.

Juventus have made a habit of signing big-name free agents

David Alaba lifts the 2019-20 Champions League trophy for Bayern Munich.

Juventus have made a habit of signing big-name free agents in recent years, and David Alaba certainly wouldn't be a bad player to add to that list.

Advertisement

Although they have been quite on the front this year, Juventus love free agents. In 2019, they welcomed Gianluigi Buffon, Adrian Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey to the club. In 2018, it was Emre Can, and in 2016, it was Dani Alves.

David Alaba could be the most valuable of the lot, though. Andrea Pirlo's first-choice options in the centre of defence currently are Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, but both are ageing players and neither is blessed with pace.

I have honestly come to the conclusion Alaba wants to leave, but since he's been here for so long it probably pains him to ask the club directly. Hence why he's asking for impossible wages. If he's given that money then great, if not then he leaves like he wants to. — Bassem🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@BassemQ21) October 10, 2020

The Austrian defender, on the other hand, is quick, agile and in his prime years. Amidst the rise of Alphonso Davies under Hansi Flick, Alaba was pushed to the centre of defence and has performed just as well as he did at left-back.

Before making a move on the player, Juventus may be willing to bide their time until it becomes clear that David Alaba will leave Bayern Munich next summer.

Talks of a renewed deal between Alaba and Bayern Munich haven't been successful so far, so Juventus would fancy their chances of snapping up the player next summer.