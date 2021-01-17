Reports: Juventus interested in an 18-year-old Spanish defender

Juventus have been looking to bring young and talented footballers to Turin of late. In that regard, they now have their eyes on a gifted young Spanish defender, Alejandro Frances.

According to JuveFC, Barcelona have turned their attention to Real Zaragoza starlet Alejandro Frances. The Spanish defender already has a long list of suitors, and Juventus are the latest club to be linked with him.

The 18-year-old started the season on the bench and was largely considered as a back-up option. However, Frances has already broken into the Real Zaragoza first team and has even started the last few games.

He is slowly turning into one of the mainstays of the Spanish side’s defence. The youngster has displayed composure and confidence beyond his years, so, Juventus’ desire to secure his signature does not come as a surprise.

The Bianconeri have recently altered their transfer strategy and are now targeting younger players with an eye on the future. Frances certainly fits that bill, and his performance on the pitch seems to have impressed Juventus.

The Serie A giants do have the opportunity to sign the player this month; however, the player is unlikely to leave Real Zaragoza in the winter.

Juve are looking at 18 year old

With a move in the summer being a more realistic option, perhaps Juventus would not mind the wait. Real Zaragoza have fixed a €10m price tag on their teenage sensation, but that should not be a problem for the Old Lady. Juventus are expected to step up their efforts to sign the player if he continues to show his initial promise till the end of this season.

Juventus could face competition from Real Madrid and Sevilla for Alejandro Frances' signature

Even though Juventus remain keen to bring Alejandro Frances to Turin at the end of the season, the move might come too soon for the precocious teenager.

The Bianconeri could also be open to loaning the youngster back to the Spanish side to aid his development. However, the Serie A giants might have to act fast, as Sevilla and Real Madrid are also among teams currently monitoring the teenager.

Alejandro Frances has taken advantage of injuries at the club to stake a claim in the Zaragoza first team.

He has performed admirably so far, and the Real Zaragoza defence already looks stronger with him in it. He certainly has all the attributes to be successful at Juventus if the Bianconeri manage to complete a deal for the player.