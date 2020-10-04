Reports: Manchester United agree deal for Brazilian star Alex Telles

Manchester United fans, it’s time to rejoice! If reports are to be believed, the Red Devils have reached an agreement with FC Porto for the transfer of left-back Alex Telles. The Brazilian is set to be Manchester United’s second signing of the summer after Dutchman Donny van de Beek who was signed from Ajax last month.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had been desperate to add a new full-back to his squad this summer and had zeroed in on Telles as the ideal candidate.

The Brazilian is a modern-day full-back who loves going forward but can also defend his flank well. He is skillful and is blessed with pace, attributes that go in very well with Solskjaer. Telles is also a goal threat; he picked up 13 goals and 12 assists for the Portuguese giants last season.

The Brazilian was eager to join up with Solskjaer at Old Trafford, but Manchester United and Porto were not in agreement about the valuation of the player.

There were also reports that the Portuguese side had rejected a £15.4m offer from the Red Devils for the player, which compounded fans' worst fears. However, recent developments in this regard seem to be very promising.

Manchester United to pay around €20m for Telles

Alex Telles is all set to become a Manchester United player.

The run down to the deadline day has not been kind for Manchester United. The Red Devils had an offer for Solskjaer’s Primero Uno target Jadon Sancho rejected by Borussia Dortmund, and it appeared that they would miss out on Telles too. There has been widespread frustration regarding Manchester United’s inability to get any deal done, but that could change before the transfer window closes.

With Telles in the final year of his contract at Porto, the Red Devils knew that they would be able to sign the player for free next summer, which was why they were reluctant to match Porto’s £22m asking price for the player.

It has been a bone of contention between the two sides that hindered any deal for the player taking shape. However, things have moved quickly in the last few hours. Manchester United have reportedly tabled an offer of around €20m for Telles, and the Portuguese side have accepted the same.

Advertisement

Manchester United and Porto have reached an agreement for Alex Telles! Last details to be sorted on next few hours, then medicals and official announcement. Here we go soon! 🔴 #MUFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2020

🚨 Sky sources: Alex Telles to @ManUtd is a done deal! Total agreement reached. United will pay around 20m€ for the Porto left back. Medical tonight in the UK #SkyTransfer #TransferUpdate @SkySportsNews @SkySportNewsHD @Sky_Marc — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) October 4, 2020

Telles will reportedly be in the UK tonight to complete his medical. Once the formalities are completed, an announcement is likely to be made by the club.

The Brazilian’s arrival would lighten the mood at Old Trafford. With Edinson Cavani also set to sign for the club, Manchester United fans can afford to be optimistic about their season.

Even though Dortmund are adamant that they will not entertain any more offers for Jadon Sancho, Manchester United could yet land their most prized target on Transfer Deadline Day .