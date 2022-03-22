Revealed: How much PSG will have to pay to sack Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff this summer

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will reportedly have to spend around €20 million to cut ties with Mauricio Pochettino and his staff. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss’ contract runs out in the summer of 2023.

Despite having one of the best squads in the world, PSG have not achieved their goals. They started the season brightly but have run out of steam in the last few months.

They were eliminated from the French Cup by Nice before getting eliminated from the UEFA Champions Round of 16 by Real Madrid despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go.

Ten days later, on March 20, they fell to another embarrassing defeat, this time in Ligue 1. Arch-rivals Monaco came out all guns blazing to walk away with a commanding 3-0 victory over the league leaders, piling on the pressure on Pochettino.

reuben @reubenwanjala_ Hate to say this but Pochetino is most definitely the problem. Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery, Laurent Blanc and Thomas Tuchel all won the French league with much weaker PSG sides. Am beginning to think Spurs would have beat Leicester to the title in 2015 if they had a better coach Hate to say this but Pochetino is most definitely the problem. Carlo Ancelotti, Unai Emery, Laurent Blanc and Thomas Tuchel all won the French league with much weaker PSG sides. Am beginning to think Spurs would have beat Leicester to the title in 2015 if they had a better coach https://t.co/wBCcN51sKg

Despite the slip-up, PSG find themselves atop the table, 12 points clear of second-placed Marseille. With only nine games to play, the French outfit are on course to win their eighth league title in ten years. However, that might not be enough to for Pochettino to save his job.

While the Parisians contempate replace their underperforming manager, a report has shed light on how much the club will have to pay to sever ties with Pochettino. As per L’Equipe (via Culture PSG), the Parisians will have to shell out around €20 million to dismiss Pochettino and his staff. The Argentine alone will require around €15 million, while the remaining €5 million will towards compensating his staff.

His two assistants, Jesus Perez and Miguel D'Agostino, draw €80,000 and €50,000 per month, respectively. Goalkeeping coach Tomi Jimenez also earns a whopping €50,000 every month.

Pochettino’s son and team’s physical trainer Sebastiano Pochettino receives just over €20,000 per month. Pochettino himself earns €1.1million per month, making him the highest-paid coach in the French top flight.

PSG paid €22 million to Laurent Blanc in severance deal

Succeeding Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc was brought in to ensure continental success for the Parisians.

In three seasons, Blanc led the club to three Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, three French League Cups and three French Super Cups. Unfortunately, he faltered in the UEFA Champions League, which led to his dismissal in 2016.

UglyBear - #IStandWithRussia @UglyBear___



Tuchel was lucky



I don't understand the fascination with Poch & Tuchel in the media

#mufc @DomBooth19 Poch & Tuchel failed at PSG, PSG's most successful manager was Laurent BlancTuchel was lucky @ChelseaFC had literally rebuilt the squad spending over 250M any half-decent manager would make that workI don't understand the fascination with Poch & Tuchel in the media @DomBooth19 Poch & Tuchel failed at PSG, PSG's most successful manager was Laurent BlancTuchel was lucky @ChelseaFC had literally rebuilt the squad spending over 250M any half-decent manager would make that workI don't understand the fascination with Poch & Tuchel in the media#mufc

PSG paid Blanc a whopping €22 million in severance, making him the third-best compensated manager in history. Only Antonio Conte (€31.47 million) and Jose Mourinho (€23.52 million) have earned more in severance deals (via Sun).

