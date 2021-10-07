Sergio Aguero set to make Barcelona debut, return date revealed - Reports 

New Barcelona signing Sergio Aguero is set to make his long-awaited debut for his new club on 17th October 2021 against Valencia. That is assuming there are no hiccups on his road towards recovery, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Sergio Aguero arrived in Barcelona from Manchester City on a free transfer this summer. The 33-year-old forward has signed a two-deal with the Blaugrana as they look to replace the likes of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann.

Sergio Aguero was the most high-profile signing Barcelona made in the recently concluded summer transfer window. However, the Argentine forward endured a calf injury during pre-season, which has kept him out of action since the start of the campaign.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣️[ @alexpintanel 🥇] | Despite today being a rest day, Sergio Aguero has come to train, focussed to return against Valencia. 🗣️[ @alexpintanel🥇] | Despite today being a rest day, Sergio Aguero has come to train, focussed to return against Valencia. https://t.co/xWxndidqDx

Sergio Aguero has so far missed seven La Liga and two Champions League games for Barcelona. However, with Aguero set to make his Barcelona debut against Valencia on 17th October, he should be fit for the El Clasico a week later at Camp Nou too.

It is unclear how match-fit Sergio Aguero will be when he makes his Barcelona debut in the coming weeks. The last competitive game the 33-year-old forward played was the Copa America 2021 quarter-final against Ecuador on the 4th of July 2021.

Barcelona will hope Sergio Aguero can help them kickstart their campaign

Barcelona will hope that Sergio Aguero can help them kickstart their campaign in right earnest after a torrid start.

The Blaugrana have lost their opening two Champions League games in a season for the first time. They were blanked 3-0 by Bayern Munich (home) and Benfica (away). In La Liga. Barcelona are ninth in the La Liga standings, having picked up only 12 points from their opening seven matches.

Sergio Aguero could provide Barcelona with a regular score of goals up front. The Blaugrana have struggled to score goals this season. Memphis Depay is currently their highest goalscorer, with a mere three goals to his name.

Also Read

barcacentre @barcacentre Barcelona have only scored 11 goals out of a total of 73 shots this season. [marca] Barcelona have only scored 11 goals out of a total of 73 shots this season. [marca]

Barcelona are going through one of the most difficult phases in their history. After losing their talisman and all-time top scorer Lionel Messi this summer, their financial woes have prevented them from strengthening the squad. The only major signings Barcelona have made this summer include Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.

Edited by Bhargav