Serie A club make loan offer to sign 27-year-old Chelsea flop - Reports

Napoli are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of out-of-favour Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan this summer.

Arrizabalaga, who has three years left on his current deal at Stamford Bridge, has been rumoured to depart London this summer. Last season, he featured in 15 games for the Blues across competitions, with just four coming in the Premier League.

The 27-year-old, who arrived from Athletic Bilbao for £71 million in the summer of 2018, has established himself as a stand-in penalty shootout custodian during his time at Chelsea. He helped the west London club win the UEFA Super Cup final against Villarreal but faltered in the League Cup title match against Liverpool last season.

According to The Daily Mail, Napoli have submitted a proposal to sign Arrizabalaga on loan to fill the void left by former first-choice shot-stopper David Ospina. The report also says that a potential deal is likely, as the two clubs have been in regular contact this summer.

Earlier, Arrizabalaga said that he isn't desperate to leave the Blues. He was quoted by Metro:

"Right now, I'm a Chelsea player, but what is clear to me is that I want to play more, because I've come from a year or two where, when I've played, I've had great performances. I'm at Chelsea, and I want to succeed here. And if I can't, we would look at different things, because my clear objective is to play. I'm not desperate. At the end of the day, I'm at a very big club."

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, the Spain international has helped the Blues lift four trophies. Overall, he has made 123 appearances across competitions for the Blues, registering 47 shutouts.

Ex-Napoli manager makes interesting claims about Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly

Former Napoli manager Rafael Benitez has claimed that Blues centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly should improve his concentration level to adjust to the Premier League.

Speaking about the 31-year-old, Benitez told The Athletic (via Metro):

"He must improve his concentration at times. He can be guilty of losing focus and can be overconfident, but he has been hugely influential at Napoli, and people I know and trust have told me that he has been the best centre-back in Italy during this time."

He added:

"This season will be the Premier League for him, and he could be fine for the way that Tuchel wants to play. He has similarities with Rudiger — he is very good at running with the ball; he’s good with both feet."

Koulibaly arrived at Stamford Bridge this summer.

