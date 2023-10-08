Serie A giants plotting move to sign Arsenal player as a potential replacement for superstar striker - Reports

Reigning Serie A champions Napoli are reportedly interested in Arsenal attacker Gabriel Jesus as they look for a potential replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, 24, has been a standout performer for the Partenopei since arriving in the summer of 2020 from Lille. The Nigerian has bagged 64 goals and 15 assists in 110 games across competitions.

That includes 26 goals and five assists in 32 games last season as Napoli won their first Serie A title in more than three decades. Osimhen has also made a good start to the new campaign, striking five times in nine games across competitions.

Although Osimhen is contracted with Napoli till 2025, a recent social media post from the club mocking the player for a missed penalty against Bologna has led to tension between club and player.

The player's agent threatened legal action against the club (as per Sports Mole), but Napoli have insisted that the two videos were in jest and haven't apologized for their actions. That has put Osimhen's future at the Stadio Armando Maradona in doubt, with the player currently unlikely to extend his deal with the Partenopei.

That has attracted the interest of many top European clubs, including Chelsea, who have had a misfiring attack this season, scoring 11 times in eight Premier League games.

Calcio Mercato have reported that Napoli are eyeing options in case Osimhen leaves. One of them is Jesus of Arsenal, with the others being Alvaro Morata of Atletico Madrid and Lille's Jonathan David.

The Brazilian has had an injury-plagued campaign at the Emirates since arriving from Manchester City last summer. He has bagged only 14 goals and eight assists in 41 games across competitions.

How have Serie A giants Napoli and Arsenal fared this season?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Both Arsenal and Napoli have had good starts to the new season. Mikel Arteta's Gunners have lost just once in 11 games across competitions, while Napoli have lost twice in nine games across competitions.

The Gunners are fourth in the Premier League after eight games, trailing leaders Tottenham Hotspur (20) by three points but have a game in hand. They play defending three-time winners Manchester City at the Emirates on Sunday (October 8).

Their only defeat of the season came in a 2-1 reverse at Lens in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Meanwhile, Napoli are fourth in Serie A after seven games, trailing leaders AC Milan (21) by seven points but have a game in hand. The Serie A holders are coming off a 3-2 home defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek despite taking the lead.