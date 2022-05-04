Serie A giants rebuff PSG's €70 million offer for 22-year-old star - Reports

Ligue 1 giants PSG are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan sensation Rafael Leao this summer. The Portuguese forward has been one of the standout players in Serie A this season, attracting the attention of Europe's top clubs.

According to Cultofcalcio, PSG have had a €70 million offer for the 22-year-old rejected by Milan, who believe the youngster is worth at least €80 million. Stefano Pioli's side are keen to keep hold of Leao, as they see him as the future of the club, with Arsenal and Barcelona also interested.

The winger first rose to prominence at Lille, scoring eight goals in 24 Ligue 1 appearances. He joined Milan for €23 million in 2019 and has been in fine form for them in the last few seasons but has taken his game to another level this campaign.

The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances across competitions. Milan are atop the league table, two points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan with just three games left to play.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are ready to begin contract extension talks with the winger. The Portugal international's legal issues with Sporting CP, whom he left after terminating his contract in 2018, and the club's potential takeover by Investcorp have slowed down contract negotiations, though.

PSG are keen to persuade Leao to leave Milan and move to the Parc des Princes instead. They are willing to offer him annual wages of €6 million, while the Serie A leaders have only offered Leao €4.5 million.

However, reports suggest the Rossoneri are likely to retain directors Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara after the Investcorp takeover. They are, therefore, expected to table an improved offer to Leao, as they'll have additional funding.

PSG could switch their attention to Marcos Rashford if they fail to sign AC Milan's Rafael Leao

Manchester United vs Chelsea - Premier League

AC Milan seem determined to keep hold of Leao this summer. They are seemingly heading in the right direction and are willing to back manager Stefano Pioli to help build a dynasty at the San Siro. So Leao could opt to stay at the club.

In that case, PSG could switch their focus to Manchester united forward Marcus Rashford. The 24-year-old has endured a torrid season, scoring just five goals in 32 appearances across competitions.

Razio Barca @barcarazio

#fcblive Marcus Rashford will wait for the arrival of Erik Ten Hag to decide his future at Manchester United. Barcelona and PSG are attentive to his situation, as his contract expires in 2023. @MENnewsdesk Marcus Rashford will wait for the arrival of Erik Ten Hag to decide his future at Manchester United. Barcelona and PSG are attentive to his situation, as his contract expires in 2023. @MENnewsdesk#fcblive https://t.co/a5YOnmXBR9

The Parisians are prepared to offer the England international an escape route from Manchester. According to journalist Hadrien Gremier, the club have been 'in contact' with the United winger.

Edited by Bhargav