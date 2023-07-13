Serie A giants want to sign Barcelona outcast this summer - Reports

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are interested in signing Franck Kessie from Barcelona in the summer. Kessie had arrived from AC Milan last summer.

The Ghanaian, though, is not a regular at the Blaugrana. He made 43 appearances across competitions last season, scoring three goals and providing as many assists. However, Kessie started only 16 games across competitions last term, as he has been largely used as a squad player by manager Xavi.

Juventus are very interested in the player. Kessie's prior experience in Serie A with Atalanta and Milan is also a reason behind the Bianconerri's strong interest in the midfielder.

Juve are reportedly facilitating a move away from the club for Paul Pogba as they look to accommodate Kessie into the team. SPORT has reported that Barcelona value Kessie at €15 million. They're ready to let the Ghanaian leave as long as they receive an offer for a pure transfer.

Xavi happy with Kessie's performances for Barcelona last season

While Franck Kessie was not among the first names for Barcelona last season, Xavi has said that he's happy with the way Kessie performed.

To be fair to Kessie, he chipped in a few important goals for the team, too, including a late winner in the El Clasico against Real Madrid. Xavi said (via Sempre Inter):

“We’re very happy with him. He's putting in some excellent performances. He rarely loses the ball, and the timing of his runs into the box is good."

Xavi added:

“He works hard for the team and is generous with his teammates. The matches that he’s been playing are giving him confidence. He's patient, and he’ll be important for us. I’m very happy with Frank.”

A proper offer from Juve, though, could change Xavi's mind. It won't be surprising to see Kessie make a return to Serie A and play for the Old Lady if the Turin giants come up with the right offer.

