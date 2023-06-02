Spanish national team concerned by sour relationship between Real Madrid star and Barcelona youngster - Reports

According to La Larguero, Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and Barcelona youngster Gavi are reportedly not on good terms, which has raised concerns in the Spain national team.

The pair clashed in an El Clasico clash earlier this year, with Ceballos pulling Gavi by the hair. In the next El Clasico, Gavi committed a horrendous off-the-ball tackle on the Los Blancos midfielder.

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente previously said on the matter:

“Ceballos and Gavi have shown exceptional human quality. They are going to give their lives for each other."

Real Madrid's Ceballos has previously revealed the discussion with the La Roja dressing room about his relationship with Gavi:

“Luis de la Fuente asked Gavi and me to talk about our situation. We are both from the south of Spain; we are very passionate. But it’s all sorted out; we’ve talked about it, and we’re going in the same direction. We put everything aside, and now we are teammates.”

Ceballos' sister, though, made a bold claim, saying that her brother is a better player than Barcelona's Gavi:

“There is no rivalry, as my brother is a much better player than Gavi.”

However, reports suggest that the pair don't see eye to eye. With Sergio Busquets retiring, both players are expected to be a key part of Spain's midfield in the coming years. Hence, any hint of issue between them could be problematic.

Barcelona trumped Real Madrid to La Liga title this season

Barcelona won the La Liga this season, finishing ahead of defending champions Real Madrid. The Blaugrana were undoubtedly a lot better team than Los Blancos in the this season, garnering 88 points in 37 games.

Xavi's team lead Los Blancos by 11 points. They have conceded only 18 goals in the league this season. Defensive solidity was one of the main reasons behind the Blaugrana winning the league this season.

The triumph marked Xavi's first major trophy as the manager. While he led the team to Supercopa de Espana win earlier in the season, there's no denying that La Liga is a much bigger award.

