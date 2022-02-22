Star wants to stay at Barcelona, but club can't match Manchester United's offer - Reports

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is reportedly keen to stay at the Camp Nou amidst interest from Premier League giants Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has been one of the standout performers for the Blaugrana this season, and has attracted attention many top European clubs. According to Mundo Deportivo, Blaugrana manager Xavi Hernandez is a massive fan of Araujo, and is eager to keep hold of the Uruguay international.

The club were reportedly close to reaching an agreement over a contract extension with the player. However, talks have been postponed by the defender's representatives, as they wish to listen to offers from the Premier League.

Manchester United are interested in the defender, and are willing to offer Araujo a massive contract to persuade him to move to Old Trafford this summer. Chelsea are also reportedly in the fray for his services.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @mundodeportivo Ronald Araujo has already informed his representatives that his priority is to stay at Barça. However, Manchester United, as well as another English club are very interested in his signing. Barça will not be able to match their offers. Ronald Araujo has already informed his representatives that his priority is to stay at Barça. However, Manchester United, as well as another English club are very interested in his signing. Barça will not be able to match their offers.— @mundodeportivo https://t.co/BAPgB5p3aU

Ronald Araujo joined Barcelona B from Uruguayan club Boston River in the summer of 2018. He was promoted to the Blaugrana first team in 2019-20. The 22-year-old became a first-team regular last season, making 33 appearances and scoring two goals across competitions.

Araujo has been one of the shining lights in what has been an up-and-down 2021-22 campaign for the Blaugrana. He has scored three goals in 27 appearances across competitions. The Uruguay international is seen as one of the young talents around whom Barcelona can build a squad for the future.

The Blaugrana are, therefore, keen to tie down Araujo to a new deal in the coming months. Reports suggest money is not an issue for the young defender, but his representatives are eager to see their client receive the type of contract he deserves.

Manchester United could switch their focus from Barcelona's Ronald Araujo to Sevilla star Jules Kounde

Sevilla FC vs FC Barcelona - La Liga Santander

Ronald Araujo is reportedly keen to stay at the Camp Nou. The club are seemingly heading in the right direction under Xavi.

The Blaugrana enjoyed an impressive January transfer window, signing Adama Traore, Ferran Torre, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. They are unbeaten in their last five league games, winning three. Araujo could, therefore, opt to stay at the club, and be a part of their resurgence.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB @dermotmcorrigan, @TheAthleticUK] Talks are currently under way between Barcelona and Ronald Araújo’s representatives over a new contract. However, the two sides remain apart and a resolution is not close. Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea and Man City are all suitors. #MUFC Talks are currently under way between Barcelona and Ronald Araújo’s representatives over a new contract. However, the two sides remain apart and a resolution is not close. Manchester United, Everton, Chelsea and Man City are all suitors. #MUFC [@dermotmcorrigan, @TheAthleticUK]

In that event, Manchester United could switch their focus to Sevilla star Jules Kounde.

The 23-year-old has evolved into one of the best defenders in La Liga during his stint with the Spanish club. He helped Sevilla win the Europa League in 2019-20. His performances this season have helped propel the club to second place in the La Liga table.

Edited by Bhargav