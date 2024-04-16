Teenage Barcelona star unwilling to leave despite interest from Premier League - Reports

Highly rated Barcelona teenager Marc Bernal is reportedly unwilling to move to the Premier League as he eyes a first-team debut with the senior team.

Bernal, 16, is turning eyebrows across Europe with a series of eye-catching performances at La Masia. The defensive midfielder has been a regular for Rafael Marquez's Barca Athletic side, attracting attention from top clubs from across the continent.

As per MD (via Football Espana), the representatives of Bernal have spurned interest from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Serie A, as the teenager wants to continue his development at the Camp Nou. Considering his career trajectory, it's reported that a first-team debut might not be too far away.

Currently contracted till 2026, Bernal has a release clause of €6 million, which is expected to be raised shortly to keep prospective suitors at bay. In 28 appearances across competitions this season, the 16-year-old has two goals and four assists for Barca Atleti.

Meanwhile, the senior team is in a good run of form, having not lost since losing 5-3 at home to Villarreal in La Liga in January.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona are in the midst of a decent season. After a run of defeats in three different competitions at the start of the year, Xavi's side have been in resurgence.

The reigning La Liga champions are currently in action with PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. After a 3-2 win in the first leg in France last week, Xavi's side went in front through Raphinha in the 12th minute.

However, PSG capitalised on Ronald Araujo's 29th-minute red card to hit back through former Barca player Ousmane Dembele in the 40th minute before Vitinha (54') levelled the aggregate score. Seven minutes later, all-time Parisians top scorer Kylian Mbappe scored from the spot to put Luis Enrique's side in front.

Following the ongoing clash, Barca take on La Liga leaders Real Madrid away on Sunday (April 21). With seven games to go, Xavi's side (70) trail their arch-rivals by eight points.

