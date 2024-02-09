The Glazers want Manchester United players to wear cameras during games, as they eye unique deal to earn more money - Reports 

According to ESPN's Mark Ogden, the Glazers want Manchester United players to wear bodycams during games.

The Americans bought Manchester United in 2005 but have often been criticised for their lack of connection with fans. Recently, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS group acquired a 25% stake a the club. The deal, though, is yet to be ratified. While INEOS will have control over the club's footballing operations, the Glazers don't want to leave completely.

That's because Avram and Joe Glazer reportedly believe that Manchester United have massive potential for organic growth in the coming years. One of the things they want to try is the implication of augmented reality.

With AR, fans can watch a game from the comfort of their home through a bodycam attached to their favorite player. A source close to the Glazers told ESPN (via SportBIBLE):

"The big idea, or maybe the big hope, that the Glazers have - and this was driven by Ed Woodward - is the emergence of Augmented Reality.

"The technology is already out there, whereby a player could have an AR wearable on his body and a supporter anywhere in the world could pay a small fee to experience a game through the eyes of his favourite player."

The source added:

"Just imagine how much United could generate from their huge global fanbase if supporters were able to pay to be Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes for 90 minutes?"

The Glazers are also owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who became the first NFL team to use AR in 2016. While many football teams have used AR in pre-season games, IFAB doen't allow teams to use it in official games.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to leave a legacy behind at Manchester United

Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently acquired a minority stake at United through his INEOS group. Fans are in hope of a new dawn at their beloved club.

Ratcliffe, a lifelong Manchester United fan, wants to leave an impact at the club. According to Chris Wheeler of Daily Mail, Ratcliffe is keen on building a legacy. There have been talks that he wants to build a new stadium for the Red Devils that could compete with the likes of Camp Nou and Anfield. He's reportedly interested in building a "Wembley of the north".