Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly entered the fray to sign AS Roma attacker Paulo Dybala, a Manchester United and Chelsea target.

Dybala, 30, has made a good start to the season, bagging four goals and six assists in 15 games across competitions. Despite the Argentinian contracted with Roma till 2025, there hasn't been a dearth of interest in his signature.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is seeking a new centre-back but is also looking for attacking reinforcements as the January transfer window is set to open. While they are closing in on Genoa's Genoa’s Radu Dragusi (as per teamTALK), Spurs also have their eyes on Dybala, a long-time target.

The Argentinian's versatility has endeared him to multiple clubs, with Spurs joining their fellow Premier League clubs Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United in the race for his services.

Spurs will miss captain Son Heung-Min for a month as he leaves for Asian Cup duty with South Korea. Hence, Dybala - who can slot in attacking midfields, wings or as a No. 9. Moreover, his release clause of £13 million is a modest one, and the Argentinian would be an upgrade on Richarlison.

However, despite his versatility in attack, the Juventus attacker is not a prolific goalscorer, so he wouldn't be a like-for-like replacement for Harry Kane, whom Spurs are yet to adequately replace. Moreover, it's not known if the Argentinian is prepared for a new challenge in a different league, having started the season well.

How have Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea fared this season?

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United have had contrasting starts to the season.

Tottenham - who led the Premier League in the first few weeks - have run out of steam after a bright start. Nevertheless, with 12 wins in 20 games, Ange Postgecoglou's side are fifth, three points off leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are 11 points behind Spurs in tenth, having registered back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season. Coming to Manchester United, it has been an up-and-down season for Erik ten Hag's side.

With nine defeats in their opening 20 games, the Red Devils are seventh with 31 points, nine points behind fourth-placed Arsenal in the final UEFA Champions League spot,