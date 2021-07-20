Tottenham Hotspur closing in on Serie A star - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini. The custodian has been one of the best in the Serie A in the past two seasons.

According to BBC Sport, Spurs are close to agreeing a loan deal with an option to buy the Italian at the end of the 2021-22 season for €15 million. The deal has reportedly been brokered by new Technical Director Fabio Paratici.

Gollini is on his way out of Atalanta after three years, after the Serie A club brought in Juan Musso from Udinese earlier this summer. The Italian formerly played for Aston Villa in the English Championship before heading to Serie A back in 2017.

Tottenham are set to sign Pierluigi Gollini from Atalanta as new goalkeeper, confirmed and here we go! ⚪️🇮🇹 #THFC



Details: loan until 2022 + option to extend the loan until 2023 + buy option for Spurs [€15m].



Buy option could become obligation in case of some targets achieved. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2021

The 26-year-old Gollini could become Tottenham Hotspur's long-term successor to Hugo Lloris. It remains to be seen whether the Italian will see much playing time under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo, though.

Tottenham Hotspur targeting more Serie A stars

Gollini and Romero line up for Atalanta.

With Fabio Paratici's arrival at Tottenham, the former Juventus man is ready to bring in players from Serie A to strengthen the squad. Spurs have been linked with moves for Cristian Romero and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Gollini's Atalanta teammate Cristian Romero is a player that Paratici knows well, as he was the one who brought him to Juventus from Geno back in 2019. The defender is being highly sought after by some of Europe's biggest clubs this summer after being named the Serie A Defender of the Year in the 2020-21 season.

Football London reports that Tottenham are ready to pay over the odds to sign Romero this summer, with Paratici being a huge fan of the Argentine. However, Atalanta have no intention of selling the defender, who recently saw his loan deal from Juventus turn permanent.

Tottenham are also one of a host of clubs who are interested in signing Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. However, Bologna's director Ricardo Bigon told Sky Sports earlier this month that the club have no obligation to part ways with the defender this summer.

He said:

"We have received multiple offers for him, but we do not necessarily need to sell. It is tough for a player to be indifferent when the Premier League comes calling. However, we want to wait for the conditions to be favourable both for him and for us. He will partake in the Olympics, so we're in no rush to close any deal."

Edited by Bhargav