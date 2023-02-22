Two Barcelona stars ready to stay at Camp Nou if Lionel Messi is signed from PSG - Reports

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have expressed their willingness to stay at Barcelona if Lionel Messi returns from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

It's not a request from Messi, but rather a decision made by the players to reduce their salaries to help with his return, added Romero.

Messi, who is in the last year of his contract with PSG, has reportedly been in discussions with the Parisians to extend his stay. Reports suggest that PSG have offered him an incremental raise to persuade him to stay, but Messi has not yet committed to staying in Paris beyond the summer.

Amidst these never-ending contract extension negotiations, reports of Messi's return to the Blaugrana have gained pace, with his former teammate Xavi Hernandez now at the helm at the Camp Nou. It's no secret that Messi has a strong emotional connection with Barcelona, having spent his entire career at the club before leaving for PSG in 2021.

Messi won over 34 trophies during his time at Barcelona, including ten La Liga, seven Copa del Rey and four Champions League honours.

His rumoured return to Barcelona has generated a lot of excitement among fans, who hope to see Messi reunite with some of his former teammates in the twilight of his illustrious career. The Blaugrana are showing signs of regaining their stature in Europe under Xavi, so Messi's return would be another shot in the arm for the Blaugrana.

Amidst all the rumours, it remains to be seen if the 35-year-old extends his stay in Paris or returns to Spain at the end of the season.

Lionel Messi in Barcelona was walking and was decisive in most matches - Emmanuel Petit

Former France international Emmanuel Petit has defended Lionel Messi after the Argentine received criticism for his performances at PSG.

Petit, is a FIFA World Cup winner with France, pointed out that Messi's penchant to walk during games is not a new phenomenon and that he was decisive for Barcelona despite that. The Frenchman said:

''I hear the criticism of some and their problem in the walking of Lionel Messi; Messi was always walking. Messi in Barcelona was walking and was decisive in most matches; the problem of PSG is with the players around him, not Messi.''

Messi has 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 games across competitioms for the Parisians this season.

