Two Barcelona veterans expected to leave at the end of the season - Reports

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto and full-back Marcos Alonso are reportedly expected to leave this summer.

The veteran Roberto, 32, has made 14 appearances across competitions this season, starting thrice, bagging three goals and an assist. The Spaniard has reported interest from the Middle East and the MLS, so he could be in the final months of his stint at Barca, where he has played his entire career.

Meanwhile, Alonso, 33, has never got going at the Camp Nou since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2022. In 44 appearances across competitions, he has scored thrice, but he has appeared just seven times this season, starting four times.

As per Barca Buzz, the reigning La Liga champions expect both Roberto and Alonso to leave at the end of the season. They are eyeing Atletico Madrid's Maria Hermoso, who could join on a free transfer. They would also like the on-loan Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo to stay.

The report also adds that the club are very happy with Hector Fort, who offers 'an option' on both flanks. Julian Araujo and Alex Valle are also high up the pecking order and expected to feature in the pre-season under a new coach following Xavi's departure in the summer.

Expand Tweet

Roberto has had a fabulous career at the Camp Nou, winning seven La Liga and two UEFA Champions League titles. Meanwhile, Alonso won the La Liga and Supercopa Espana in his first season at the club in 2022-23.

What's next for Barcelona?

Barcelona boss Xavier Hernandez

Barcelona haven't had the best of seasons after a bright start. They find themselves eight points behind leaders Real Madrid after 26 games in La Liga.

Moreover, they lost to Los Blancos in the Supercopa Espana final last month, while a defeat at Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinal sent them packing from the Copa del Rey.

Xavi's side are alive in the UEFA Champions League, where they play Napoli at home on March 8 in their Round of 16 second leg, having drawn the first 1-1 in Naples last week.

However, before that, the Blaugrana travel to Bilbao on Sunday (March 3) before taking on Mallorca at home five days, both in the league, as they seek to close the gap on Los Blancos.