UCL tie against Real Madrid could determine Mauricio Pochettino's PSG future - Reports

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino's future at the club could depend on how his team fares in their upcoming clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Should the Parisians beat Los Blancos in the Round of 16, the Argentine's job will be secured for now, as their European ambitions will be boosted. However, in case they get knocked out, the risk of a sack will become more likely than ever.

Pressure to deliver PSG's first Champions League title is high, especially given the star-studded squad they've assembled.

With Lionel Messi joining last summer in a stunning transfer from Barcelona, an early exit from the competition won't be taken kindly by PSG's ambitious owners. Not even Thomas Tuchel, who guided the Ligue 1 giants to their first Champions League final in 2020, was spared. The German was given the boot barely four months after that eventful night.

Real Madrid's stuttering form coming into Tuesday's clash at the Parc des Princes should inspire hope. Carlo Ancelotti's side have won only one of their last four games across competitions. However, given their European pedigree, they aren't to be underestimated. Moreover, PSG's shortcomings were laid bare in their 2-1 defeat by Manchester City in the group stage.

Pep Guardiola's side were dominant in the game. Despite falling behind early in the second half, they fought back to win on the night, and secure top spot in Group A. Real Madrid could pose similar problems to Pochettino's men.

PSG-Real Madrid tie could also impact Pochettino's impending Manchester United arrival

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with Manchester United as they continue to look for a permanent manager. With interim boss Ralf Rangnick overseeing a series of disappointing results recently, he's unlikely to continue beyond the season.

Spain national team coach Luis Enrique and Ajax manager Eric ten Hag are also under consideration for the United job. However, Pochettino is widely tipped to take over, but it would depend on how his team fares against Real Madrid.

If PSG advance to the next round, speculation about his return to the Premier League with the Red Devils could water down. However, if he's unable to guide the Parisians beyond the last 16, his days in the French capital could be numbered, boosting his Manchester United links.

The Parisians host Real Madrid at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday, February 15, followed by the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

