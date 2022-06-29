Unai Emery's Villarreal and Atletico Madrid make contact to sign Arsenal player - Reports

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Villarreal are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

According to El Desmarque, Villarreal have made an attempt to sign the right-back, while Atletico have initiated talks with Bellerin's agent and the Gunners over a move for the defender.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has described the 27-year-old as 'exceptional' but will not stand in the way of the right-back if he leaves the Gunners this summer.

Bellerin rose through the ranks at Barcelona before joining Arsenal's youth academy in 2011. He made his senior debut for the north London club in the 2013-14 campaign.

The Spaniard quickly evolved into one of the best full-backs in the Premier League. He was included in the PFA Team of the Year in the 2015-16 campaign. He helped the Gunners win three FA Cups and went on to make 239 appearances for them across competitions.

Bellerin's progress at the Emirates was hindered by a serious knee injury he sustained in January 2019.

He joined Real Betis on a season-long loan last season. The right-back helped Betis finish fifth in La Liga and win the Copa del Rey. Bellerin is eager to return to Betis, but the La Liga club lack the finances to match his salary demands.

Villarreal and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Arsenal star. Bellerin could join Diego Simeone's side over Unai Emery's, as the Rojiblancos are in the Champions League and can compete for the La Liga title next season.

Atletico are eager to sign a replacement for Kieran Trippier, who joined Newcastle United in January.

Arsenal looking to reinforce their attack

The Gunnera are looking to sign strikers this summer to replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who left in January, and Alexandre Lacazette, who's set to leave as a free agent next month.

As per Football.london, the Gunners have signed Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million. They are keen to sign another forward to provide cover and competition to the Brazilian. According to Teamtalk, Arteta's team are interested in Barcelona forward Memphis Depay.

The Dutchman has one year left on his contract with the Blaugrana, so he be available for a bargain price this summer. Bellerin's sale would help the Gunners raise the funds to sign Depay.

