Valencia in 'advanced talks' to sign Arsenal target - Reports

La Liga outfit Valencia CF are in advanced talks to sign Arsenal target Arthur Melo from Juventus this summer, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

According to Konur, the Brazilian midfielder will initially join Valencia on a season-long loan deal with the option of making the move permanent.

Football Italia have thrown more light on Arthur's potential move to Valencia this summer. Juventus and Valencia are set to split his €5 million salary ahead of the new season.

Interestingly, Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri decided against taking Arthur on the club's pre-season tour of the United States. That could suggest that the Brazilian midfielder is not in the tactician's plans for the new season.

Arthur was previously linked with a move to Arsenal. According to Football Italia, Arsenal are in the running for his signature along with the player's former club Barcelona.

According to the Express, Arsenal and Juventus had agreed a loan deal with the option of buying Arthur permanently next summer. The Gunners wanted to sign the Brazilian midfielder during the January transfer window as well. However, the move didn't materialise.

Arthur played a bit-part role for Juventus last season, as he had an injury-ridden campaign. The 25-year-old managed only 31 appearances across competitions, contributing an assist.

Arthur is not the only midfielder linked with a move away from Juventus this summer. Welsh star Aaron Ramsey terminated his contract with the Old Lady by mutual consent.

Arsenal have had a successful transfer window

Mikel Arteta's side have had a successful summer transfer window, snapping up five players for more than €100 million. That includes two arrivals from Manchester City - Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko for a combined fee of around €87 million - who have caught the eye.

The Gunners have now had consecutive summer transfer windows where they've splashed the cash. Last summer, Arteta's side spent big to bring in the likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and Ben White.

The North London outfit will hope to go one better next season and qualify for the UEFA Champions League following another summer of heavy investment.

